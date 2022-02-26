Authorities in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv extend a curfew until early Monday

Left Menu

More Russian troops are closing in on Kyiv.Some grocery stores were open until the curfew went into effect. Some pharmacies were similarly open, but there were reports that new shipments from distributors had halted.In addition, the Interfax news agency reported that Ukraines three major cellphone service providers have blocked access for Russian SIM cards.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:39 IST
The authorities in the Ukrainian capital say a curfew in the city will last through early Monday as Russian troops are pressing the offensive into Kyiv.

The city authorities previously announced the curfew to last from 5 pm to 8 am, but then clarified the order and specified that it will last from Friday afternoon until Monday's morning to keep people indoors through the day Sunday.

The measure comes as the Ukrainian authorities reported fighting with small groups of Russian troops that infiltrated the city. More Russian troops are closing in on Kyiv.

Some grocery stores were open until the curfew went into effect. The array of goods was thin. The concern for now is how long stockpiles will last. Some pharmacies were similarly open, but there were reports that new shipments from distributors had halted.

In addition, the Interfax news agency reported that Ukraine's three major cellphone service providers have blocked access for Russian SIM cards.

