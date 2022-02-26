Details of 767 people from UP stuck in Ukraine sent to MEA: State govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said information about 767 people stranded in Ukraine has been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs, so that they can be safely brought back to the state.

In a statement issued here in the evening, the state government said information regarding those stuck in the eastern European nation has been forwarded to their respective districts so that officials can coordinate with their families.

''An aircraft will take off from Budapest carrying Indian citizens and will reach Delhi at 7.45 am on February 27. In this flight, 37 people from UP are returning,'' the statement said.

It added that the UP State Emergency Control Room is keeping a close watch on all social media platforms of Indian embassies in Ukraine, Poland and Romania, so that new advisories issued by them can be sent to the affected people, including students.

A help desk has been set up at the Delhi airport and transport arrangements made to send the people of Uttar Pradesh, returning from Ukraine, to their respective districts.

Earlier, a state government official had said the resident commissioner was asked to set up counters at airports for the convenience of people returning from Ukraine and to ensure necessary arrangements in coordination with the Centre and other authorities.

In view of the prevailing crisis in Ukraine, the state government appointed its relief commissioner as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Kyiv to facilitate the support required for evacuation of those stranded in the war-torn country.

Besides, a 24X7 toll-free helpline has been set up which can be reached by dialling (0522) 1070. A mobile number 9454441081 and an email id rahat@nic.in have also been set up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)