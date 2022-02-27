Left Menu

TDP chief urges Centre to help Telugu people cross borders of war-torn Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:18 IST
TDP chief urges Centre to help Telugu people cross borders of war-torn Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday requested the Centre to help Telugu people to cross the borders of Ukraine and if possible arrange a special train from its major cities to the western border of the war-torn country. In a letter written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Naidu urged the central government to ensure distribution of winter clothes including blankets to people taking shelter in bunkers and basements.

Naidu also requested the minister to ensure food and cash is made available to stranded Telugu people in Ukraine along with their fellow Indians who are in dire need of food supplies and cash.

Sharing the difficulties narrated by Telugu people with the minister, the TDP Chief said there is lack of transport from war-torn regions to safer places within Ukraine and to border countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania.

''Some people who have reached the borders of Poland or Hungary or Romania are being stopped by the Ukrainian army, while allowing Ukranians to cross the borders,'' he said and added that some of them are falling sick due to lack of food and warm clothing.

To provide relief to stranded Telugu people in Ukraine, Naidu requested the minister to send ''Letters from Indian Embassy officials so as to enable our people to cross the border into countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania, etc.'' He also requested the Centre to initiate a special train from major cities, if possible to the Western border of Ukraine as this would ensure that a large number of people are transported at a time without any traffic jams.

Naidu also suggested the minister enlist support if necessary from organisations like International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and Doctors without Borders, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) to ensure stranded Indians have safe passage to cross Ukraine borders.

The TDP chief informed the minister his party has established contacts with Telugu people on ground zero in Ukraine and also in countries like Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Through such contacts, TDP is trying to provide shelter, food, transport and other essential services to stranded Telugu people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022