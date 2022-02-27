TDP chief urges Centre to help Telugu people cross borders of war-torn Ukraine

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday requested the Centre to help Telugu people to cross the borders of Ukraine and if possible arrange a special train from its major cities to the western border of the war-torn country. In a letter written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Naidu urged the central government to ensure distribution of winter clothes including blankets to people taking shelter in bunkers and basements.

Naidu also requested the minister to ensure food and cash is made available to stranded Telugu people in Ukraine along with their fellow Indians who are in dire need of food supplies and cash.

Sharing the difficulties narrated by Telugu people with the minister, the TDP Chief said there is lack of transport from war-torn regions to safer places within Ukraine and to border countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania.

''Some people who have reached the borders of Poland or Hungary or Romania are being stopped by the Ukrainian army, while allowing Ukranians to cross the borders,'' he said and added that some of them are falling sick due to lack of food and warm clothing.

To provide relief to stranded Telugu people in Ukraine, Naidu requested the minister to send ''Letters from Indian Embassy officials so as to enable our people to cross the border into countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania, etc.'' He also requested the Centre to initiate a special train from major cities, if possible to the Western border of Ukraine as this would ensure that a large number of people are transported at a time without any traffic jams.

Naidu also suggested the minister enlist support if necessary from organisations like International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and Doctors without Borders, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) to ensure stranded Indians have safe passage to cross Ukraine borders.

The TDP chief informed the minister his party has established contacts with Telugu people on ground zero in Ukraine and also in countries like Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Through such contacts, TDP is trying to provide shelter, food, transport and other essential services to stranded Telugu people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)