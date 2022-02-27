Ukraine is grateful for financial sanctions imposed on Russia - PM
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 04:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 04:54 IST
Ukraine is grateful for the latest round of financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said in a Twitter post early on Sunday.
"Thanks to our friends ... for the commitment to remove several Russian banks from SWIFT" and for "the paralysis of the assets of the central bank of Russia," he said.
