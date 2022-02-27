Left Menu

China reports 239 new COVID cases for Feb 26 vs 249 a day earlier

China reported 239 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 26, the country's national health authority said on Sunday, down from 249 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 100, compared with 118 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2022 06:45 IST
China reported 239 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 26, the country's national health authority said on Sunday, down from 249 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 112 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 93 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were reported by regions including Guangdong, Inner Mongolia and Guangxi, while the capital Beijing reported two. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 100, compared with 118 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Feb. 26, mainland China had confirmed 109,092 cases.

