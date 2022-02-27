Left Menu

4 more MP students return from war-hit Ukraine

On Sunday, Kashvi Tare from Jabalpur, Aayushi Patel Khargone, Shrishti Chandra Indore and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi Sidhi arrived in New Delhi from Ukraine by an Air India flight 1942 around 2.45 am, Madhya Pradeshs Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:58 IST
4 more MP students return from war-hit Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

Four more students from Madhya Pradesh who were stranded in Ukraine returned to India on Sunday, officials here said.

Earlier, two students came back on Wednesday, the official said, adding that family members of 163 students have so far contacted on a helpline set up by state chief minister, seeking assistance for the return of their loved ones from Ukraine, where Russia has launched a military offensive. On Sunday, Kashvi Tare (from Jabalpur), Aayushi Patel (Khargone), Shrishti Chandra (Indore) and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi (Sidhi) arrived in New Delhi from Ukraine by an Air India flight 1942 around 2.45 am, Madhya Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said. With this, six students belonging to MP have returned to India so far, he said.

An official earlier said most of the students from MP were in Kharkiv, also known as Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, and were given refuge in metro stations and other safe spots.

These students were unable to move for a land rescue effort towards the Hungary border, some 1,200 km away, due to the shelling by Russian forces, while making it to the Poland border was also tough due to lack of buses on the route, he had said. The official had also said that Indian students mostly prefer to pursue education in Moscow, Russia, while some also go to Ukraine, where educational courses are cheaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022