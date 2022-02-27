Left Menu

Govt scouts for chief of properties & monetisation officer for AIAHL

The last date for submitting applications for the post is March 7.Bachelors degree in civil engineering will be the basic qualification for such candidates and having an MBA degree from a premier institute will be given preference, according to the advertisement.As the Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer, the candidate would be the in-charge of all the properties and real estate management activities of AIAHL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:05 IST
Govt scouts for chief of properties & monetisation officer for AIAHL
  • Country:
  • India

The government is looking to hire a person to manage and monetise land as well as other immovable properties of AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) that are estimated to be worth around Rs 14,000 crore.

The designation of the person will be 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' and will report to the board of AIAHL, which was set up in 2019 for holding the debt and non-core assets of Air India.

Air India, which was state-owned at that time, was acquired by Tatas in January this year.

The non-core assets of Air India, including land and building, valued at Rs 14,718 crore are with AIAHL.

AIAHL is looking to appoint for three years a 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer' with a minimum of 10-year experience in properties and real estate management, land/properties acquisition or monetisation/disposal, according to an advertisement.

The monthly salary and allowances of the selected candidate would be Rs 1.50 lakh, with a provision of a three per cent annual increment. The last date for submitting applications for the post is March 7.

Bachelor's degree in civil engineering will be the basic qualification for such candidates and having an MBA degree from a premier institute will be given preference, according to the advertisement.

As the 'Chief of Properties and Monetisation Officer', the candidate would be the in-charge of all the properties and real estate management activities of AIAHL. The candidate will also look into land/properties transfer/acquisition/leasing; monetisation/disposal.

Among other responsibilities, the candidate will be required to do assets planning and budgeting, costs monitoring of properties; arrange effective upkeep and maintenance of own/leased properties, handle their legal and statutory and regulatory compliances and management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022