G7 says West to cut some Russian banks from SWIFT
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:57 IST
- Country:
- France
Group of Seven (G7) leaders said on Sunday that western allies had decided to cut off "certain Russian banks" from the worldwide interbanking communication system called SWIFT.
The statement, in a joint declaration published by the French presidency, did not specify which Russian banks would be affected. It added a transatlantic task force will soon be put in place to coordinate sanctions against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Russia
- SWIFT
- Group of Seven
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
WRAPUP 14-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US officials: United States set to evacuate embassy in Kyiv ahead of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine