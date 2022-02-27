G7 says West to cut some Russian banks from SWIFT

Group of Seven (G7) leaders said on Sunday that western allies had decided to cut off "certain Russian banks" from the worldwide interbanking communication system called SWIFT.

The statement, in a joint declaration published by the French presidency, did not specify which Russian banks would be affected. It added a transatlantic task force will soon be put in place to coordinate sanctions against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)