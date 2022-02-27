France closes airspace for Russian aircraft - minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:22 IST
- Country:
- France
France on Sunday announced it would follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a tweet.
"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on", said Djebbari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pashtuns to hold large-scale anti-Pak protests across European cities to condemn assassination attempt on PTM leader
Macron, Putin agree to continue dialogue on Minsk agreements, European security: Elysee Palace
European shares sink on fears of Russian attack on Ukraine
European shares sink over fears Russia may invade Ukraine
European shares rebound on signs of easing Ukraine-Russia tensions