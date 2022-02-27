Left Menu

France closes airspace for Russian aircraft - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:22 IST
France closes airspace for Russian aircraft - minister
  France
  • France

France on Sunday announced it would follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a tweet.

"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on", said Djebbari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

