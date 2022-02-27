Russian cenbank eases caps on banks' open foreign currency positions
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's central bank said on Sunday it was temporarily easing restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions after the West decided to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system over the fighting in Ukraine. The measure, allowing banks suffering from "external circumstances" to keep positions above the official limits, will be in place until July 1, it said in a statement.
The central bank said that it would continue to monitor changes in currency positions "in order to guarantee the normal functioning of the currency and money markets and the financial stability of lending institutions".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling underway for civic body polls in West Bengal
Lucknow Super Giants buy West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 8.75 crore, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore
Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi
North Western Railway earns Rs 205 crore by selling scrap