6 more held for pelting police with stones after clash over cattle

Hyderabad, Feb 27 PTI Six more people have been arrested for allegedly pelting policemen with stones during protests that broke out following an altercation between cow vigilantes and some people transporting cattle illegally, police said here on Sunday.On the night of February 23, a group of cow vigilantes stopped a vehicle carrying cattle and were subsequently attacked by those transporting the cattle.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI): Six more people have been arrested for allegedly pelting policemen with stones during protests that broke out following an altercation between cow vigilantes and some people transporting cattle illegally, police said here on Sunday.

On the night of February 23, a group of cow vigilantes stopped a vehicle carrying cattle and were subsequently attacked by those transporting the cattle. Seven of the assailants were arrested, the police said. Later, the rest of the assailants hurled the stones at the policemen. The attack left police officials injured. The incident obstructed free flow of vehicular traffic and the police vehicles were damaged.

