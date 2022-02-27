Air France halts flights from and to Russia - statement
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:56 IST
Air France has decided to stop all operations from and to Russia, the company said on Sunday.
"In light of the situation in the region, Air France has decided to suspend flights to and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian airspace until further notice as from 27 February," its statement said.
The decision will also lead to flights to and from countries such as China and Japan being called off while Air France is studying alternative routes, the statement added.
