Germany advises citizens against travel to Russia

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:54 IST
Germany advises its citizens against travelling to Russia, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine enters day four.

The ministry said the use of non-Russian credit cards in Russia was currently limited.

Earlier on Sunday, the German transport ministry said it would close its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months.

