Germany advises citizens against travel to Russia

Germany advises its citizens against travelling to Russia, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine enters day four.
The ministry said the use of non-Russian credit cards in Russia was currently limited.
Earlier on Sunday, the German transport ministry said it would close its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months.
