Left Menu

82 Malayali students arrive in Kerala from Ukraine

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:45 IST
82 Malayali students arrive in Kerala from Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty-two Malayali students, who were studying in Ukraine and left after the Russian invasion of that country, arrived in Kerala by Sunday night.

Of the 82, 56 arrived from Delhi via Chennai and Hyderabad and 26 from Mumbai and they landed at the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Calicut airports in the state, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The students were received at the Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports by various state ministers and government officials, the CMO release said.

After arriving in Kerala, the students said they were relieved to be back, but would be happy only if everyone they knew returned safely from Ukraine.

The state government had issued air tickets for Kerala students to travel from Delhi and Mumbai, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022