G7 finance leaders to confer on Tuesday on Ukraine conflict-World Bank chief
Finance leaders from the G7 Western democracies will meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and potential aid options for the country, World Bank President David Malpass said on Sunday.
A source familiar with the meeting plans also told Reuters that the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss the latest round of financial sanctions against Russia's central bank and removal of key Russian commercial banks from the SWIFT financial transactions network.
Malpass told CBS' "Face the Nation" program that the G7 finance leaders "can decide a lot of how much aid goes into Ukraine."
