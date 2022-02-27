Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to bring back Indians
- Country:
- India
The country's largest carrier IndiGo will operate flights to Budapest and Bucharest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, according to an airline official.
For now, the airline has decided to operate one flight each to Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania). The flights will be operated through Istanbul.
Earlier, the carrier was scheduled to operate two flights to Budapest.
The official on Sunday said the schedule has been revised and now one flight will leave for Budapest from Istanbul on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday.
Another flight will leave from Istanbul to Bucharest on Monday and return to Delhi on Tuesday, as per the official.
The reason for the revision in schedule could not be immediately ascertained.
Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears
WRAPUP 14-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US officials: United States set to evacuate embassy in Kyiv ahead of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine