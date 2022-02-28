Left Menu

France urges its citizens making short-term visits to Russia to leave

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals. Air France said it was suspending all flights to and from Russia until further notice. The United States also said its citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on the commercial flights still available.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 02:50 IST
France urges its citizens making short-term visits to Russia to leave

All French citizens on short-term visits to Russia should leave the country immediately, the French government said on Sunday, citing tightening restrictions on air travel resulting from sanctions punishing Moscow for invading Ukraine.

"Due to the increasing restrictions on air traffic between Russia and Europe, it is strongly recommended that French nationals visiting Russia make arrangements to leave the country without delay using existing air links," the French Foreign Ministry said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals.

Air France said it was suspending all flights to and from Russia until further notice. The United States also said its citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on the commercial flights still available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022