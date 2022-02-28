Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 02:56 IST
Russian airline Aeroflot said on Sunday it would cancel all flights to European destinations until further notice after the decision by many countries to close their airspace in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
