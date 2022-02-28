Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slides with U.S. stock futures as Ukraine risks rise

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 05:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 05:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slides with U.S. stock futures as Ukraine risks rise

U.S. equity futures sank with the euro while the safe-haven dollar and yen were in demand on Monday after Western nations imposed fresh sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. U.S. 10-year Treasury futures rose a full point, while the Russian rouble indicated as much as 25% weaker at a new record low around 112 per dollar.

The fall in the rouble came after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. At the same time, Asia-Pacific stock markets were higher in early trade, with Australia's benchmark rising 0.39% and New Zealand's up 0.74%.

That was the knock-on effect of Wall Street gains from Friday, when the S&P 500 closed up 2.51%, said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia. U.S. emini stock futures though were pointing to a 2.32% drop at the restart.

"We had a deluge of very negative information over the weekend," Rodda said. "My sense is there's not going to be much staying power behind this particular move (in Asia-Pacific stocks), considering we're talking about financial stability risks, and sprinkle over that the threat of nuclear war."

"The FX market seems to be the best signal (of market sentiment) at the moment." The euro slid 0.9% to $1.1165 and 0.85% to 129.15 yen, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars sank 0.76% and 0.85%, respectively.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022