EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: "They are one of us"
Ukraine belongs in the European Union and the bloc would like to see the country be a part of it in time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Euronews on Sunday in an interview.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 05:48 IST
Ukraine belongs in the European Union and the bloc would like to see the country be a part of it in time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Euronews on Sunday in an interview. "Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," Von der Leyen said.
Her comments came hours after the 27-nation EU decided to supply weapons to Ukraine, a first in the bloc's history.
