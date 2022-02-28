PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Government brings forward bill to tackle UK's 'dirty money' https://on.ft.com/3pmPSny BP to divest stake in Russian state-oil company Rosneft https://on.ft.com/3JXz1Q4

Norway's $1.3 trillion oil fund to ditch Russian investments https://on.ft.com/3hlWrlI Russian airlines face total ban from EU's airspace https://on.ft.com/3HtiPED

Overview Downing Street will bring forward legislation designed to crack down on the flow of "dirty money" into the UK on Monday in a fresh rebuke to Russia's president Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

BP is seeking to divest about 20% of its stake in Russian state-oil company Rosneft it had held since 2013 in the starkest sign yet of the corporate backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Norway's $1.3 trillion oil fund will dump its Russian investments as part of a wider package of support for Ukraine. Russian airlines will be cut off from almost all of European airspace after the European Union announced plans for a flight ban following the Ukraine's invasion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)