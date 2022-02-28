Lessor BOC Aviation says most aircraft in Russia to be affected by E.U. sanctions

Left Menu

Asian aircraft lessor BOC Aviation said on Monday that EU sanctions requiring the termination of leases to Russian airlines by March 28 would affect most of its aircraft in Russia. BOC said it had 18 planes representing 4.5% of its owned fleet based in Russia, placed with Aeroflot subsidiary Pobeda as well as Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo Airlines.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 09:09 IST
Asian aircraft lessor BOC Aviation said on Monday that EU sanctions requiring the termination of leases to Russian airlines by March 28 would affect most of its aircraft in Russia.

BOC said it had 18 planes representing 4.5% of its owned fleet based in Russia, placed with Aeroflot subsidiary Pobeda as well as Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines and AirBridgeCargo Airlines. In addition, it has another aircraft in its managed fleet on lease to Rossiya Airlines.

"Our policy is to fully comply with all laws applicable to our business," the lessor said in a statement. "The practical consequences of the new EU sanctions are complex and at the present time we are unable to provide further information."

