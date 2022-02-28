Russian c.bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's central bank confirmed on Monday it has ordered brokers to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities.
The bank also said in a statement it had yet to decide whether to open markets other than the forex and money market on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement