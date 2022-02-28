Left Menu

Australia sovereign fund to end exposure to Russian-listed companies

The move follows a decision by Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund to divest its Russian assets, worth about 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:33 IST
Australia sovereign fund to end exposure to Russian-listed companies

Australia's A$204 billion ($147 billion) sovereign wealth fund plans to wind down its exposure to Russian-listed companies, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, joining a global financial backlash following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Future Fund, which has investments spread across global equities, debt, currency and infrastructure markets, said it had about 0.1% of its holdings, worth about A$200 million ($144 million), in companies listed on the Russian Stock Exchange. "We will be winding down the remaining exposure (which is not currently subject to divestment sanctions) as market conditions permit," the spokesperson said in an email.

The fund had no holdings in Russian sovereign debt or other fixed income, and had devoted significant resources to compliance with all sanctions imposed by Australia, the United States and the European Union, the spokesperson added. The move follows a decision by Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund to divest its Russian assets, worth about 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion). ($1 = 1.3930 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022