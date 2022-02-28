PM Gati Shakti to play big role in development of modern infra: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM Gati Shakti initiative will help in further developing modern infrastructure in the country through a better coordination and monitoring.
He also asked the private sector to partner with the government and increase investments.
The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.
This will help in bringing down the logistics cost, Modi said while addressing the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stakeholders' meet on PM Gati Shakti.
He added that the government has increased investments in several sectors, including highways, optical fibre connectivity and renewable energy, and it is also committed to a balanced development of the north-eastern region.
PM Gati Shakti, he said, will also help boost exports and make MSMEs globally competitive.
