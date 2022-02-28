Left Menu

PM Gati Shakti to play big role in development of modern infra: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:42 IST
PM Gati Shakti to play big role in development of modern infra: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the PM Gati Shakti initiative will help in further developing modern infrastructure in the country through a better coordination and monitoring.

He also asked the private sector to partner with the government and increase investments.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

This will help in bringing down the logistics cost, Modi said while addressing the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stakeholders' meet on PM Gati Shakti.

He added that the government has increased investments in several sectors, including highways, optical fibre connectivity and renewable energy, and it is also committed to a balanced development of the north-eastern region.

PM Gati Shakti, he said, will also help boost exports and make MSMEs globally competitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022