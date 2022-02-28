Left Menu

China shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment

Chinese A-shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

Chinese A-shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.14% at 3,446.44.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.36%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.73%, the consumer staples sector down 0.64%, the real estate index down 1.61% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.59%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.15% to 7,899.62, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38% at 22,452.16.

** The Hang Seng earlier hit its lowest level since March 24, 2020, and is just 6.2% higher than its lowest point in March 2020 at the peak of global market panic over the initial spread of COVID-19. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.11% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.07%​.

** Materials, energy and defence shares rose as investors bet on sectors they saw as potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine. ** The CSI Defense index was 1.77% higher and the SSE Resource index added 1.66%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.90% while Japan's Nikkei down 0.42%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3112 per dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.317.

