Champions of Change honors the Change Makers of Telangana

In a recently held ceremony at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad, a Jury headed by the Former Chief Justice of India & Former Chairman NHRC, Justice K.G Balakrishnan selected and conferred the Champions of Change awards to a few eminent personalities for promoting the values of courage, community service and inclusive social development in the state of Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-02-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 11:49 IST
Champions of Change Telangana. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a recently held ceremony at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad, a Jury headed by the Former Chief Justice of India & Former Chairman NHRC, Justice K.G Balakrishnan selected and conferred the Champions of Change awards to a few eminent personalities for promoting the values of courage, community service and inclusive social development in the state of Telangana. The awardees included Joginapally Santosh Kumar - MP Rajya Sabha, Dr. Nageshwar Reddy - Padma Bhushan Awardee & Indian Gastroenterologist, Sudha Rani Reddy - Director of the Megha Group of Industries and Trujet Airlines, Samantha Prabhu - Indian Telugu Actress, Jyotsna Reddy - Executive Director and CEO, Avercurate Group, Rameswar Rao Jupally - Founder & Chairman, My Home Group of companies, Hyderabad, PV Sindhu - Padma Bhushan and Indian Badminton Player, Dr. Sridhar Peddireddy - Founder and CMD - Renova Hospitals, Allu Arjun - Indian Telugu Film Actor, Kanhaiyalal Lohiva - Chairman of Lohiya Group and Komanduri Ramachari - Indian Playback Singer & Music Composer.

The first two editions of Champions of Change Awards were graced by the Vice-President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and Former President of India, Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The notable awardees of Champions of Change Awards include Chief Minister of Manipur N Bien Singh and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji Maharaj, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Member of Lok Sabha Hema Malini, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, Swami Chidanand Saraswati ji, Former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, social activist Late Sindhutai Sapkal (Padma Shri) and Popatrao Pawar (Padma Shri). This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

