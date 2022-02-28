UK says targeting Russian central bank

Britain said on Monday it was taking further measures against the Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, prohibiting any British entities from undertaking transactions with the Russian central bank, finance ministry and wealth fund.

"The UK Government will immediately take all necessary steps to bring into effect restrictions to prohibit any UK natural or legal persons from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR, the Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation," the government said. Britain said there would be more designations announced this week.

"These measures demonstrate our determination to apply severe economic sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," finance minister Rishi Sunak said. "The Bank of England continues to take any and all actions needed to support the Government's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

The new sanctions also include new restrictions on Russian financial institutions and measures to prevent Russian companies from issuing transferable securities and money market instruments in the UK. Britain said it would have "a power to prevent designated banks from accessing Sterling and clearing payments through the UK."

