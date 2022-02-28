Russian finmin, c.bank to order exporters to sell 80% of forex revenues
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian finance ministry and the central bank plan to order domestic exporting companies to sell their foreign exchange revenues from Feb. 28, they both said in a statement on Monday.
The exporters should sell 80% of all forex revenues they are receiving under their export contracts, the statement said.
