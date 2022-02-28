Left Menu

European banks set to open lower after raft of fresh sanctions

Banks and their lawyers have been scrambling to discern the impact of a fresh wave of sanctions and the banishment of big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT on their businesses. Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank were both indicated to open more than 4% lower on Monday.

28-02-2022
  • Country:
  • Germany

European banks and other financial firms were set to open lower on Monday after sanctions and other measures in retaliation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the way they do business. Banks and their lawyers have been scrambling to discern the impact of a fresh wave of sanctions and the banishment of big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT on their businesses.

Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank were both indicated to open more than 4% lower on Monday. "We support the decisions of the German government and its allies and will consistently implement the sanctions," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

