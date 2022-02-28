Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 19 Naxals surrender in Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:33 IST
Chhattisgarh: 19 Naxals surrender in Sukma
Representatiev Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen Naxals, including four women cadres, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's worst insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Monday.

The ultras, three of them carrying cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials at Bhejji police station in the district on Sunday evening, citing disappointment with the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, a senior official said.

All the rebels hailed from Bodhrajpadar village in Bhejji area and were active as lower rung cadres of the outlawed Maoist movement, the official said.

A large number of locals accompanied them when they reached the police station, located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

The official said the ultras who laid down their arms were also "impressed" by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxals, called 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn, New Beginning).

They will be provided facilities as per the Chhattisgarh government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022