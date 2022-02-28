Left Menu

About 150 Ukrainian tourists stage anti-war protest in Sri Lanka

Ukrainian tourists staged an anti-war protest outside Russia's embassy in Sri Lanka on Monday, and the country's tourism minister said the government would consider visa extensions for visitors from Ukraine. There are nearly 4,000 Ukrainians in Sri Lanka, which is desperate to attract tourists to offset a growing domestic economic crisis, Tourism Minster Prasanna Ranatunge said.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:46 IST
About 150 Ukrainian tourists stage anti-war protest in Sri Lanka
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Ukrainian tourists staged an anti-war protest outside Russia's embassy in Sri Lanka on Monday, and the country's tourism minister said the government would consider visa extensions for visitors from Ukraine.

There are nearly 4,000 Ukrainians in Sri Lanka, which is desperate to attract tourists to offset a growing domestic economic crisis, Tourism Minster Prasanna Ranatunge said. "I will be presenting a note to the cabinet meeting asking for their visas to be extended," Ranatunge told Reuters, referring to a meeting scheduled to be held on Monday.

Flights in and out of Ukraine have been stalled after Ukrainian airspace closed to civilian users since last week. Holding balloons in their country's national colors and hand-written posters, about 150 Ukrainians gathered outside the Russian embassy in Sri Lanka's main city of Colombo.

The protests come as fighting in Ukraine reached a fifth day following Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a special operation, the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. "My people currently in Ukraine are being killed by Russian invaders," said Hanna Elena, 27, adding that she had been unable to contact some family members and friends back home. "Russian people, please go out on the streets," said Elena, "If all of you can take action, things can change."

On Sunday, a protest monitoring group in Russia said that more than 2,000 people had been detained by police after anti-war demonstrations across 48 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022