Left Menu

RPS Auria Hosted a visit on February 26 and 27, 2022

RPS Auria Residences recently conducted their new marketing campaign 'Sample Flat Dekha Kya?' During the campaign the customers were welcome to visit the RPS Auria on February 26 and 27, 2022. The ultra-luxurious building hosts flats from 3BHK to 5BHK.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:37 IST
RPS Auria Hosted a visit on February 26 and 27, 2022
RPS Auria Hosted a visit on February 26 and 27. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): RPS Auria Residences recently conducted their new marketing campaign 'Sample Flat Dekha Kya?' During the campaign the customers were welcome to visit the RPS Auria on February 26 and 27, 2022. The ultra-luxurious building hosts flats from 3BHK to 5BHK. RPS Auria Residences is a residential space that has been designed to be Faridabad's new landmark residence through stunning architecture, spacious layouts, and a slew of unbeatable features. The project is located in the prestigious RPS City and spread across 11.92 acres of space.

The sample flats are ready and the prospective buyers were invited to take a look at the building. This was first of a kind initiative by a developer in Faridabad. More than 499 people came with their families to look around at RPS City, Sec 88, Faridabad. The city being the perfect host had organised games for the kids and also food for all. The project include special features and amenities like Kids Play area, badminton Courts, Yoga Meditation Area and more. Homes are designed by keeping customers in mind and the location enjoys abundant natural light and cross ventilation. This project is near 2000 bedded Asia's largest charitable hospital Maa Amritanandmyi.

The project is funded by L&T Finance Ltd. The possessions of flats will start soon. The first phase of 3BHK units is running some final finishing and will be delivered in coming days. Talking about the campaign Suren Goyal Partner RPS Group said, "RPS Group has also envisioned in transforming the way real estate businesses oriented their product offerings as well as marketing and sales strategies. We are therefore mostly associated with a lifestyle that's unique and sustainable."

The campaign ran in full swing. Outdoor hoardings generated huge interest and likewise numerous registrations were received. The Group has developed approx. 90 Lacs square feet through state-of-the-art architectural designs for offices, houses and condominiums, through well conceptualized gated communities. RPS Group has carried out several projects like RPS Green Valley, RPS Green Valley Plaza, RPS Paras Apartments, RPS Savana, RPS Palms, RPS Galleria, RPS Arcade, RPS Auria, and RPS Infinia.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022