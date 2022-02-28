AerCap to cease leasing activity with Russian airlines

AerCap Holdings, the world's biggest aircraft leasing company, on Monday said it will cease leasing activity with Russian airlines in full compliance with all applicable sanctions against Russia.

The company, which has a portfolio of more than 2,000 planes, said that about 5% of its fleet by net book value was on lease to Russian airlines at the end of 2021.

