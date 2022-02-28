CM Haryana honored Signature Global Group for developing remarkable real estate projects

Left Menu

India's Leading Real Estate group, Signature Global Group received national recognition from Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana. Signature Global group received two awards at the conclave for creating remarkable housing projects under state housing policies, one for Affordable Housing and another for DDJAY. Signature Global Group's Founder and Chairman, Pradeep Aggarwal, and its Co-founder and Managing Director, Ravi Aggarwal, received accolades and awards from Haryana's Chief Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:35 IST
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman and Ravi Aggarwal Co-founder and Managing Director, Signature Global Group receiving the award from CM Haryana. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's Leading Real Estate group, Signature Global Group received national recognition from Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana. Signature Global group received two awards at the conclave for creating remarkable housing projects under state housing policies, one for Affordable Housing and another for DDJAY. Signature Global Group's Founder and Chairman, Pradeep Aggarwal, and its Co-founder and Managing Director, Ravi Aggarwal, received accolades and awards from Haryana's Chief Minister. The two-day event Urban Development conclave organised at Hotel Leela Ambience Gurgaon by Town and country planning Haryana and Haryana Real estate regulatory authority in association with CREDAI and NAREDCO. The award jury was chaired by distinguished panelists and senior officials of DTCP, TCP, HRERA.

The first award was given to Rose Building Solution (a subsidiary company of Signature Global Group) for developing Sunrise, the premium floors a remarkable project in Karnal under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna policy and another accolade has been bestowed to Signature Builders for developing Solera a best in class project in Gurgaon sector 107 under the state Affordable Housing policy. Through these achievements, Signature Global became more trusted brand for developing remarkable projects across the state. Expressing his happiness on the occasion Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of Signature Global Group said, "We are grateful to State Government, concerned departments and policy makers, organizers and Jury members for recognising our work. We dedicate these awards to our team, customers, channel partners and all those who are directly and indirectly associated with us. We are 21st century real estate company with a global outlook and nurtured with Indian values. We are known as a brand which stands for Reality, Reliability and Responsibility. We make dream homes within reach of people through affordable housing and would consistently put our efforts for providing home to the common man of our country."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

