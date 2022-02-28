Number of flights via Kazakhstan triples after European bans on Russian airlines
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:37 IST
The number of flights through Kazakhstan's airspace tripled to more than 450 on Monday after European bans on flights by Russian airlines, Kazakh air navigation company Kazaeronavigatsiya said.
The company said in a statement it was prepared for an increased workload and would service all flights.
