Left Menu

Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval divalproex sodium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:07 IST
Unichem Laboratories receives USFDA approval divalproex sodium
  • Country:
  • India

Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets used for treatment bipolar disorder and migraine.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets of strengths 250 mg and 500 mg, Unichem Laboratories Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of Depakote ER (Divalproex Sodium) extended-release tablets 250 mg and 500 mg, of AbbVie Inc, it added.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of acute manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder, as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy and prophylaxis of migraine headaches, the company said.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem's Goa plant, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022