Indian Embassy trying to evacuate all students from Ukraine as soon as possible: Rajasthan CM

The Indian embassy in Kyiv is trying to bring back all Indian students as soon as possible and the evacuation exercise is taking more time due to deteriorated transport facilities in Ukraine amid a Russian military offensive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Gehlot said, ''After a phone call last evening, Commodore Sanjay Deshmukh, Defence Attache of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, met the students trapped there. He apprised that the transport system has deteriorated due to the war, so extra time is being taken to evacuate these students.'' ''The Indian Embassy is trying to evacuate all the students as soon as possible. Train arrangements are also being made for this. I hope all our Indians return to the country safely,'' he added.

The chief minister said he had spoken to Kishore Gurnani of Ajmer, stranded in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, over phone Sunday night. Gehlot said Gurnani was safe with his family and hoped that they would return to India soon.

