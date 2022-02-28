Left Menu

Sterling falls vs dollar, rises against euro after Western sanctions on Russia

The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Bank of England’s future path for interest rates continues to be a theme in the near-term. “At least the Bank of England has set out its stall in reacting to stagflationary fears and today's surge in European natural gas will again edge the BoE towards hawkish positioning,” ING told clients.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:31 IST
Sterling falls vs dollar, rises against euro after Western sanctions on Russia
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling declined against the dollar but rose against the euro on Monday after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies moved over the weekend to block the access of certain Russian banks to the SWIFT international payments system and announced plans to implement restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Against the dollar, sterling declined 0.3% to $1.3375 at 0940 GMT as the dollar continues to be the preferred safe-haven during the market turmoil. Sterling was up 0.6% against a weakening euro at 83.58 pence.

"GBP has been holding up surprisingly well - given that it is normally more sensitive to financial developments than others," ING Global Head of Markets, Chris Turner told clients. "Investors will be interested to see whether BP's planned sale of its stake in Rosneft has any FX implications", he added.

Energy company BP said it plans to exit its Russian oil and gas investments, the most aggressive move yet by a company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Bank of England's future path for interest rates continues to be a theme in the near-term.

"At least the Bank of England has set out its stall in reacting to stagflationary fears and today's surge in European natural gas will again edge the BoE towards hawkish positioning," ING told clients. Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders is scheduled to give a speech at the University of East Anglia on Tuesday.

Money markets are currently pricing in 25 basis point rate increase from the BoE in March. In the meantime, data showed on Monday that business confidence in the UK rose by five points to a five-month high of 44, according to the Lloyds Business Barometer.

The survey of 1,200 companies also showed that 25% of businesses planned to increase wages by 1%-2% over the next 12 months, while 23% planned 2%-3% pay rises. The survey, however, was conducted during Feb. 1-15, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022