Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck at Romania border in freezing temperatures, says parent of a student

Several students wanting to return to India from war-hit Ukraine had to spend two days under the sky in severe cold weather at the neighbouring Romanian border after travelling by bus and then walking for 25 km, a mother of one of the students said.

Kamini Sharma is now praying for the safe return of her son Vibhor Sharma (22), a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, who was pursuing a medical course at the Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine. “My son somehow boarded a bus from Ternopil to reach Romania. But, on the way, he had to get down from the bus due to some problem and the border was still far away,'' she told PTI on Monday.

The woman said her son along with several other Indian students walked for 25 km to reach the border of Romania.

''But, these students, gathered at the Romanian border, had to stay under the open sky for two days in the harsh winter weather as they were not allowed to enter Romania immediately,'' she said quoting the phone conversation with her son. Sharma said she has now come to know that clearance has been given for the entry of these Indian students into Romania on Monday morning.

“I want my son in front of my eyes as soon as possible,'' she said, amid the uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

