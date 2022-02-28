Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck at Romania border in freezing temperatures, says parent of a student

My son somehow boarded a bus from Ternopil to reach Romania.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:48 IST
Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck at Romania border in freezing temperatures, says parent of a student
  • Country:
  • India

Several students wanting to return to India from war-hit Ukraine had to spend two days under the sky in severe cold weather at the neighbouring Romanian border after travelling by bus and then walking for 25 km, a mother of one of the students said.

Kamini Sharma is now praying for the safe return of her son Vibhor Sharma (22), a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, who was pursuing a medical course at the Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine. “My son somehow boarded a bus from Ternopil to reach Romania. But, on the way, he had to get down from the bus due to some problem and the border was still far away,'' she told PTI on Monday.

The woman said her son along with several other Indian students walked for 25 km to reach the border of Romania.

''But, these students, gathered at the Romanian border, had to stay under the open sky for two days in the harsh winter weather as they were not allowed to enter Romania immediately,'' she said quoting the phone conversation with her son. Sharma said she has now come to know that clearance has been given for the entry of these Indian students into Romania on Monday morning.

“I want my son in front of my eyes as soon as possible,'' she said, amid the uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022