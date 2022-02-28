Volkswagen temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships, RIA says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing the company's statement.
Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Volkswagen
- German
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine