Flutter to tie staff bonuses to tackling gambling addiction

"During 2021 we further enhanced our safer gambling measures across the Group, investing over 45 million pounds.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:07 IST
Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment will tie 10% of annual bonuses for its staff to initiatives aimed at helping prevent gambling addiction, the world's largest online betting group said on Monday. The targets were part of a package announced on Monday aimed at getting 75% of active online customers to use at least one of the Dublin-based group safer gambling tools by 2030, up from around 35%, as operators face increasing pressure over addiction.

Flutter, which also owns the PokerStars and Sky Bet brands, currently gives customers the ability to place deposit and loss limits on their accounts and ask to be excluded from certain products or entire gambling websites for up to six months. "During 2021 we further enhanced our safer gambling measures across the Group, investing over 45 million pounds. Our new Play Well strategy will materially enhance our global customer protections and serve as a framework for the wider industry," Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

