US digital skills training program for Egyptian women, youth expanded

The program trained 500 Egyptians last year and teaches digital marketing skills and how to build a website and market through social media, and also provides free courses from Google’s “Maharat min Google” e-learning platform. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:00 IST
At the event, USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed said, “As we approach Women’s Month in March, the U.S. Government reaffirms our commitment to empowering women. Image Credit: Pixabay
On February 26, at the opening session of the 7th annual Women for Success conference held in Cairo, Alamein, and Alexandria, the U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development and in cooperation with Google, announced the expansion of a digital skills training program for Egyptian women, youth, and entrepreneurs. The program trained 500 Egyptians last year and teaches digital marketing skills and how to build a website and market through social media, and also provides free courses from Google's "Maharat min Google" e-learning platform.

At the event, USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed said, "As we approach Women's Month in March, the U.S. Government reaffirms our commitment to empowering women. Through USAID and Google's collaboration, hundreds more Egyptian women will be among the business owners and youth to acquire new digital skills to take their careers and businesses to the next level." Women participants may also join Google's #IamRemarkable initiative, a workshop with practical exercises that encourages women and other underrepresented groups to speak up and celebrate their achievements in the workplace.

This USAID-Google collaboration builds on a long history of U.S. Government investment in Egypt's leading professional networks—including the Women's Entrepreneurs Network, the Youth Entrepreneurs Network, and Tiye Angels, Egypt's first women's angel investors network. Over the past four decades, the U.S. Government has helped more than 10,000 Egyptians strengthen their businesses through mentorship programs, incubators, and accelerators.

Since 1978, the American people have invested over $30 billion (EGP 471 billion) to support Egypt's economic development in total.

(With Inputs from APO)

