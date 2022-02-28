Left Menu

DIAL, IIT-Delhi sign agreement to improve operational efficiency at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)
Delhi airport operator DIAL has signed an agreement with IIT-Delhi to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at its terminals by leveraging artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics, a statement said on Monday.

The analytics will benefit DIAL in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the airport, it said.

It will also help in better understanding of passenger preferences and allow DIAL to design customised services for them, the statement noted.

''A team from IIT Delhi...will carry out AI-based predictive analytics on identified areas of improvement and come up with next-level innovative solutions,'' it said.

The agreement, signed between IIT-Delhi and DIAL on February 21, will remain in force for five years, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

