Left Menu

Shapoorji Pallonji eyes Rs 525 cr sales revenue from new project in Mumbai

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Monday said it expects Rs 525 crore sales revenue from its new luxury housing project in Mumbai. The company is expecting a total sales realisation of around Rs 525 crore from the new launch, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:47 IST
Shapoorji Pallonji eyes Rs 525 cr sales revenue from new project in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Monday said it expects Rs 525 crore sales revenue from its new luxury housing project in Mumbai. The company has launched Shapoorji Pallonji SKYRAA - a luxury residential project in Thane. A high street retail zone of around 40,000 square feet will also be developed within the project premises. Residences are available between the price range of Rs 2.44 crore to Rs 3 crore, excluding other charges. ''The company is expecting a total sales realisation of around Rs 525 crore from the new launch,'' Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said in a statement. Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, ''We have witnessed a steady demand for spacious luxury homes in the last couple of months, which indicates a shift in the post-pandemic consumer behaviour in Thane market''. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, has a presence across major cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022