Shapoorji Pallonji eyes Rs 525 cr sales revenue from new project in Mumbai

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Monday said it expects Rs 525 crore sales revenue from its new luxury housing project in Mumbai. The company has launched Shapoorji Pallonji SKYRAA - a luxury residential project in Thane. A high street retail zone of around 40,000 square feet will also be developed within the project premises. Residences are available between the price range of Rs 2.44 crore to Rs 3 crore, excluding other charges. ''The company is expecting a total sales realisation of around Rs 525 crore from the new launch,'' Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said in a statement. Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, ''We have witnessed a steady demand for spacious luxury homes in the last couple of months, which indicates a shift in the post-pandemic consumer behaviour in Thane market''. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, has a presence across major cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)