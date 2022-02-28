SECI and HPCL sign MoU to realize GOI’s efforts towards carbon-neutral economy

In order to realize green energy objectives and the GOI's efforts towards carbon-neutral economy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI on 24th February 2022 in New Delhi. The MoU was signed by Sh. Shuvendu Gupta, Chief General Manager- Biofuels & Renewables, HPCL, and Sh. Sanjay Sharma, Executive Director, SECI. The MOU envisages cooperation and collaboration in the field of Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility, and alternative fuels including the development of ESG Projects.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), has been at the forefront of RE capacity development and has been credited for bringing the lowest RE tariffs in the Country. SECI is engaged in the promotion and development of various renewable energy resources, especially Solar/Wind energy, RE-based Storage Systems, Waste to Energy, trading of power, R&D Projects as well as RE base products like Green Hydrogen, green Ammonia, RE powered EV, etc. In line with GOI's objective of RE Capacity development and faster adoption of Electric Mobility in the Country, HPCL intends to further diversify in the RE Sector and Electric Mobility sector and to take up the development of ESG projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)