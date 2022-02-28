Left Menu

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.84 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:02 IST
Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.84 pc in January
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.84 per cent in January over the same month a year ago mainly due to higher prices of certain food items, the labour ministry said on Monday.

''Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.84 per cent compared to 5.56 per cent for the previous month and 3.15 per cent during the corresponding month a year before,'' a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, it stated food inflation stood at 6.22 per cent as against 5.93 per cent of the previous month and 2.38 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

According to the data, the All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for January 2022 decreased by 0.3 point and stood at 125.1 points. It was 125.4 points in December 2021.

On one-month percentage change, it decreased by 0.24 per cent with respect to previous month compared to decrease of 0.51 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum downward pressure in current index came from food & beverages group contributing 0.82 percentage point to the total change. At item level, fish fresh, mustard oil, apple, carrot, french-been, garlic, brinjal, cauliflower, lady's finger, onion, peas, potato, radish, tomato, etc, are responsible for the fall in index. However, this decrease was checked by house rent, rice, wheat, buffalo-milk, goat meat/mutton, orange, beetroot, chilli dry, cooked meals, etc, putting upward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Puducherry recorded a maximum decrease of 7.3 points. Among others, 5 centres recorded decrease between 2 and 2.9 points, 13 centres between 1 and 1.9 points and 33 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 point. On the contrary, Ludhiana recorded a maximum increase of 2.3 points. Among others, 6 centres recorded increase between 1 to 1.9 points and 26 centres between 0.1 and 0.9 point. Rest of three centres' indices remained stationary.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022