Left Menu

PGInvIT investment manager board approves investment worth Rs 644 cr for acquisitions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:38 IST
PGInvIT investment manager board approves investment worth Rs 644 cr for acquisitions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure investment trust PGInvIT will acquire stakes in various assets of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for Rs 644.15 crore, a regulatory filing said on Monday.

The Board of Directors of POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Ltd – the investment manager to PGInvIT, in its meeting held on Monday, February 28, 2022, has approved investment of Rs 644.15 crore for acquiring stake in various assets of PGCIL, the filing said.

The board approved acquisition of balance 26 per cent equity shareholding of POWERGRID Vizag Transmission Ltd by PGInvIT from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) at a consideration not exceeding Rs 340 crore, subject to approval of the unitholders of PGInvIT.

It also approved acquisition by the PGInvIT, through its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) namely POWERGRID Parli Transmission Ltd, POWERGRID Warora Transmission Ltd and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission Ltd, of additional revenues accruing to these SPVs on account of change in law, at a consideration not exceeding Rs 81.01 crore, Rs 111.84 crore and Rs 111.30 crore respectively from POWERGRID, subject to approval of the unitholders of PGInvIT.

The board has also approved a Postal Ballot Notice for seeking approval of unitholders of PGInvIT on these investment of Rs 644.15 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022