Left Menu

AAI to provide air traffic services at upcoming Jewar airport in Noida

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:58 IST
AAI to provide air traffic services at upcoming Jewar airport in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

National airports operator AAI will provide air traffic services at the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, the first phase of which is expected to be commissioned by 2024, a statement said.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) on Monday, AAI said.

YIAPL is a special purpose vehicle set up for the development of the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar.

As an Air Navigation Services Provider, AAI is the only entity statutorily empowered to provide air traffic services in the country.

''AAI is pleased to partner with Noida International Airport and is upbeat about these kinds of challenging projects, which will open new gateways of operating multiple major airports in vicinity of each other catering to the Metros,'' said A K Pathak, Member (Planning) at Airports Authority of India.

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are lined up for a similar approach, he said, adding AAI has already signed a pact for CNS-ATM services with Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) in 2018.

Under the pact with the Noida International Airport, AAI will plan, procure, install and commission the CNS/ATM equipment and facilities and provide air traffic services at the upcoming airport, AAI said.

Besides, the facility will also be equipped with Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems and ATS Automation Systems which will enable situational awareness and provide decision support to Air Traffic Controllers for all weather operations, it stated.

The Noida International Airport (Jewar) is expected to be commissioned by the year 2025 and AAI will be associated with the airport operator in all three phases covered under the CNS-ATM agreement such as the pre-commissioning, commissioning and the operational phase, as per the statement.

The airspace design and flight procedure design will be undertaken collaboratively under the Air Space Management (ASM) Directorate of AAI with the participation of New Delhi Air Traffic Control Centre and the airport operator, it added.

AAI said it is also expected to deploy its ATC and ATSEP (Air Traffic Services Engineering Professionals) workforce to meet service standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022