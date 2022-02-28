Enphase Energy eyes 10% market share in domestic residential rooftop solar market

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI): Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company was eyeing to garner 10 per cent market share over the next two years in the domestic residential rooftop solar market, a top company official said on Monday.

Enphase Energy a supplier of micro-inverter based solar plus storage systems has set up a facility in association with high precision manufacturer Salcomp at neighbouring Sriperumbudur near here.

The Chennai unit has emerged as the country's largest solar inverter manufacturer with an annual capacity of more than six million units. The plant produces micro-inverters and are shipped to several markets including the United States, Europe.

''Enphase Energy India currently has a market share of four per cent in the Indian residential rooftop solar market. We are looking to gain a 10 per cent market share in the next two years,'' company senior director, sales, Manoj Gopalan Nair said. ''We strongly believe that Enphase IQ Microinverter's burst mode technology, rapid shutdown, high reliability and safety and superior performance will drive faster market adoption,'' he added.

Enphase Energy Vice President and Managing Director, Sunil Thamaran said the company sees incredible growth potential in India and has partnered with Salcomp to provide an impetus both domestically and export-wise for India. ''We have exported millions of microinverters to North America, Europe and Asia from this (Chennai) plant. Besides, about 60 per cent of Enphase Energy's global workforce is in India,'' he added.

Salcomp India, MD, Sasikumar Gendham said, Green energy has become the centre of attention globally for a sustainable future. ''Enphase plays a significant role in this space, and Salcomp is priviled to be their manufacturing partner. India has taken a major step towards promoting the manufacturing of green energy products. This shall further strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem to grow rapidly...,'' he said.

''Salcomp is committed to being a key player in the solar energy and other green energy initiatives and support the Make in India initiatives by Government of India,'' he added. Enphase Energy said it has shipped more than 42 million micro-inverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 130 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)